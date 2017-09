D Simon Despres signed a five-year contract extension Friday through the 2020-21 season with the Anaheim Ducks. The deal is worth $18.5 million, an average of $3.7 million per season, a source told ESPN.com.Despres, 24, has recorded 39 points (six points, 33 assists) with a plus-29 rating and 142 penalty minutes in 160 career NHL games with the Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins.