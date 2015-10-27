Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

D Josh Manson and D Simon Despres remained out because of upper-body injuries.

D Simon Despres and D Josh Manson remained out because of upper-body injuries.

RW Chris Wagner was recalled from AHL San Diego on Monday, and coach Bruce Boudreau inserted him on the team’s fourth line alongside C Shawn Horcoff and LW Patrick Maroon. Wagner, 24, appeared in one game for Anaheim earlier this season.

RW Chris Stewart was scratched in favor of RW Chris Wagner, who was recalled from AHL San Diego.