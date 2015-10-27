FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
October 27, 2015

Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Josh Manson and D Simon Despres remained out because of upper-body injuries.

D Simon Despres and D Josh Manson remained out because of upper-body injuries.

C Chris Wagner was recalled from the San Diego Gulls of the AHL. Wagner, 24, has appeared in one game for Anaheim this season, going scoreless on one shot on Oct. 16. He recorded one goal and one assist with a plus-2 rating and 16 penalty minutes in three games with San Diego this season.

RW Chris Wagner was recalled from AHL San Diego on Monday, and coach Bruce Boudreau inserted him on the team’s fourth line alongside C Shawn Horcoff and LW Patrick Maroon. Wagner, 24, appeared in one game for Anaheim earlier this season.

RW Chris Stewart was scratched in favor of RW Chris Wagner, who was recalled from AHL San Diego.

