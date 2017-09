C Ryan Getzlaf missed his second straight game on Thursday night after he underwent an appendectomy on Wednesday. The captain scored one point on an assist in his first eight games. The Ducks said Getzlaf could be out anywhere from four to 12 days.

LW Andrew Cogliano played in his 632nd consecutive game on Thursday night, the longest active streak in the NHL.

LW Tuomo Ruutu missed his sixth straight game on Thursday night with a foot injury. He is sidelined four to six weeks.