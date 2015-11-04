Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

LW Max Friberg was recalled to Anaheim from San Diego of the American Hockey League. Friberg, 22, has five points in seven games for San Diego this season. The 2011 fifth-round draft pick made his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2014.

RW Tim Jackman in was assigned to Anaheim’s AHL affiliate in San Diego on Tuesday. Jackman, 33, had no points and four penalty minutes in two games for the Ducks this season. He was acquired from Calgary for a sixth-round pick in the 2014 draft on Nov. 21, 2013. In 83 career games with the Ducks, Jackman has eight goals, three assists and 154 penalty minutes.