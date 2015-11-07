Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

LW Harry Zolnierczyk was recalled from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League. Zolnierczyk, 28, has recorded nine points (five goals, four assists) and 83 penalty minutes in 59 career NHL games with Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and the New York Islanders. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward signed with Anaheim as a free agent on July 3.

C Ryan Getzlaf returned to the lineup after missing four games with an appendectomy. The Ducks went 2-2-0 without their captain and top center.

C Ryan Getzlaf had three assists as the Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Friday night. “I‘m feeling much better than when I left,” Getzlaf said of returning from having his appendix removed. “This is an opportunity to string wins together so we can make up the ground we lost at the start of the season.”

RW Corey Perry had three assists as the Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Friday night. While Perry failed to score again and still in the midst of a major goal scoring slump (one goal in 13 games), his playmaking ability was a key to the Ducks’ fourth straight home win.