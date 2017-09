D Korbinian Holzer was recalled from the Anaheim Ducks’ AHL affiliate in San Diego on Sunday. The 27-year-old Holzer has one assist with an even plus/minus rating in seven games with the Ducks this season. Holzer is scoreless in three games in San Diego this season. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder was originally acquired from Toronto in exchange for Eric Brewer and a fifth-round selection in the 2016 draft on March 2.