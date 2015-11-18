Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

D Josh Manson (flu) was scratched from the Ducks’ lineup Tuesday night at Nashville.

LW Nick Ritchie, recently called up from AHL San Diego, who made his NHL debut Monday. He finished with an even rating and no points in 10:39 of ice time.

C Michael Sgarbossa, recently called up by the Ducks from San Diego of the American Hockey League, was scratched Monday.

LW Carl Hagelin, who had a goal and an assist entering the game, assisted on Anaheim’s first two goals and scored the final one with 3:49 remaining in a 4-1 win at Carolina.

C Ryan Getzlaf scored an empty-netter with a minute remaining for his first goal of the season.

LW Andrew Cogliano skated in his 641st straight game Tuesday night and has never missed a game in his career. His streak is the seventh-longest in NHL history.

G Anton Khudobin made 24 saves in his first game facing his former team Monday, and he and the Ducks emerged with a 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes. “It wasn’t weird,” he said. “You played for that team and now you play for this team.”