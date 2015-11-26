Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

C Chris Mueller was recalled from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

G John Gibson was recalled from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Gibson, 22, has posted a 16-8-0 record with two shutouts in 26 career NHL games with Anaheim. He began the season in San Diego, going 7-4-1 in 13 games. Among AHL goaltenders, Gibson ranked first in saves (374) and tied for sixth in wins. Gibson finished with 19 saves in relief in a win Tuesday.

C Ryan Getzlaf tied a club record and a personal high with five assists for the Ducks (8-10-4), who extended their regular-season winning streak over the Flames (8-13-1) at home to 21 games. “That’s the way he can play. It’s good to see,” RW Corey Perry said of Getzlaf, who had only one assist in his first eight games before missing four more after an emergency appendectomy. “He was moving the puck and his feet. He’s hard to forecheck. You get rewarded when you’re going that.”

RW Corey Perry scored twice, including a goal in the third period as the Ducks rallied for a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night in front of 15,688 at the Honda Center. “It hasn’t happened in a long time around here,” Perry said about the come-from-behind win. “It’s definitely a confidence booster. We worked hard for our shots. We were clicking and feeding off each other. That confidence in the whole group speaks wonders. That’s the way we have to play.”