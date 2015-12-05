Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

D Cam Fowler moved past Hall of Famer Scott Niedermayer into fourth place in career games by the team’s defensemen with 372.

G John Gibson made 23 saves for his second shutout in three games as the Ducks (10-12-5) gave the Sharks (14-11-0) their third loss in four games. Anaheim center Nate Thompson praised Gibson’s ability to remain calm under pressure. “I had the honor of watching him in the world junior championships and you could see it then,” Thompson said. “He was only 19 at the time and he didn’t have a heartbeat, in a good way. You can see it in the way he plays. He was huge tonight.”

LW Mike Santorelli scored early in the third period to give the Ducks a 1-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night in front of 15,701 at the Honda Center.