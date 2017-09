D Shea Theodore was recalled from the San Diego Gulls of the AHL. Theodore, 20, has recorded 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 27 games with San Diego this season. The 6-2, 195-pounder has yet to make his NHL debut. Theodore was selected by Anaheim in the first round (26th overall) of the 2013 NHL draft.