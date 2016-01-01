Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

D Cam Fowler was out Thursday night with a sprained knee.

G John Gibson is tied for the NHL lead in shutouts with three since being recalled from the American Hockey League on Nov. 24.

G John Gibson stopped 21 shots for his league-leading fourth shutout, and second in as many games. “We realize that sometimes the goals aren’t going to come in bunches and we’re playing well defensively right now and we don’t need that many goals,” he said. “We kind of adapted that and hopefully we can keep it going. If you look at our games recently, we’ve been playing really well defensively. We’ve won three in a row, this is a big trip for us, each game is really big and hopefully, we can finish it off tomorrow (in Vancouver).”

C Ryan Getzlaf scored just his third goal of the season in a 1-0 win on Thursday. “It started in the corner,” said Getzlaf. “I thought we did a good job of battling and getting the puck back. It was a broken play, Sammy just kind of threw it in and Perry was able to get it over and I was able to get a good backhand on it.” This isn’t the style many hockey fans expected from a team as talented as Anaheim, but it’s working for them. “We’ve had no choice, when you only score 1.5 goals a game, you have to be able to play in our zone,” said Getzlaf. “We’re doing a lot better job with that and hopefully, the goals will come.”

C Andrew Cogliano, who has never missed a game in his NHL career, extended his streak to 658 games on Thursday night.