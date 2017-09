LW Max Friberg was dealt from the Anaheim Ducks to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for G Dustin Tokarski, the clubs announced on Thursday. Friberg, 23, has played in six career NHL games. He had 17 points - five goals, 12 assists - with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League this season. Friberg will be assigned to the St. John’s IceCaps of the AHL.