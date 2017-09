RW Jakob Silfverberg scored an early goal Friday in a win. Silfverberg began the scoring 3 minutes, 5 seconds into the game by redirecting defenseman Josh Manson’s slap shot at the right post past goalie Kari Lehtonen for his fifth goal of the season and his second in two games.

G Frederik Andersen stopped 22 shots as Anaheim earned its fourth victory six games. “Even though they had the puck a lot,” Andersen said, “I feel like they didn’t get clean looks to shoot or get pucks through.”