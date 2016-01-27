FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
January 27, 2016 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Simon Despres returned Tuesday after he missed 42 games with concussion symptoms.

LW Andrew Cogliano played in his 669th consecutive game on Tuesday night, the second-longest streak from the start of a career in NHL history. Current Bruins assistant coach Doug Jarvis holds the record with 964.

C Shawn Horcoff was suspended for 20 games on Tuesday for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

