Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

D Simon Despres returned Tuesday after he missed 42 games with concussion symptoms.

LW Andrew Cogliano played in his 669th consecutive game on Tuesday night, the second-longest streak from the start of a career in NHL history. Current Bruins assistant coach Doug Jarvis holds the record with 964.

C Shawn Horcoff was suspended for 20 games on Tuesday for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

