LW Harry Zolnierczyk was recalled from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League. Zolnierczyk, 28, was originally recalled by Anaheim on Nov. 6 but did not appear in that night’s game against Columbus. He was reassigned to San Diego on Nov. 7. The 28-year-old was signed as a free agent by Anaheim on July 3, 2015. He has scored nine points in 59 career NHL games with Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and the New York Islanders.