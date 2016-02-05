FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G John Gibson stopped 23 Los Angeles shots as the Ducks evened the season series between to the teams at 1 all.

C Ryan Getzlaf scored a goal and an assist -- the 500th of his career -- as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Thursday. Anaheim took a 1-0 lead on Getzlaf’s fourth goal of the season at 8:59 of the first period. Perron took possession off a Los Angeles turnover inside the Anaheim zone and sped off on a 2-on-1 break to feed Getzlaf for a snap shot that beat Quick from 23 feet.

LW David Perron scored a goal and added two assists as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Thursday. The Ducks extended their lead to 2-0 on Perron’s seventh goal at 13:19. Getzlaf gained possession at center ice off a turnover and his lead pass glanced off of Perron’s skate at the top of the goal crease for the goal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.