G Frederik Andersen received the start in net Tuesday. Andersen came in 6-1-1 over his last 11 games with a .928 save percentage.

LW Harry Zolnierczyk was a healthy scratch for the Ducks. Zolnierczyk has yet to play a game this season. He appeared in a career-high 37 games his rookie season with the Flyers in 2011-12.