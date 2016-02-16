FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
February 17, 2016 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Frederik Andersen made 32 saves to win his 13th game of the season.

G John Gibson sat out Monday afternoon’s game due to an upper-body injury he sustained in the second period of Anaheim’s 3-2 overtime road win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

RW Corey Perry scored once and added an assist for the Ducks (28-19-8), who are in the midst of a season-long seven-game road trip during which they have compiled a 3-1-1 record so far.

G Anton Khudobin, who was recalled from the AHL’s San Diego Gulls on Sunday, served as starting G Frederik Andersen’s backup on Monday.

C Mike Santorelli scored a pair of goals to lead the Ducks to a 6-4 win over the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “We were just taking too many penalties. We weren’t playing structured. We weren’t playing to our strength. We needed to settle it down.”

