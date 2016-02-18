Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

G Anton Khudobin was reassigned to the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Khudobin, 29, was recalled by Anaheim on Sunday and backed up Frederik Andersen in the Calgary and Edmonton games on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Khudobin posted a 7-6-1 record with a 2.69 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in 14 games with the Gulls this season. Khudobin, acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes on June 27, 2015, went 3-3-0 with one shutout, a 2.70 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in eight games with Anaheim earlier this season. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound Khudobin was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round of the 2004 NHL draft. He has a 44-39-8 record with five shutouts, a 2.42 gaols-against average and .918 save percentage in 99 career NHL games with Anaheim (2015-16), Carolina (2013-15), Boston (2011-13) and Minnesota (2009-11).