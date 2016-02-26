Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

F Chris Wagner was claimed off waivers by Anaheim from the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. The Ducks then assigned him to San Diego of the American Hockey League. Wagner has four goals and 26 penalty minutes in 37 games with the Ducks and Avalanche this season. The 24-year-old started the season with Anaheim before Colorado claimed him off waivers on Nov. 15. His four goals came with the Avalanche. Last season with the Ducks, Wagner appeared in two playoff games against Winnipeg in the first round. He was drafted in the fifth round in 2010 by Anaheim.