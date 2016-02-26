FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 27, 2016 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Chris Wagner was claimed off waivers by Anaheim from the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. The Ducks then assigned him to San Diego of the American Hockey League. Wagner has four goals and 26 penalty minutes in 37 games with the Ducks and Avalanche this season. The 24-year-old started the season with Anaheim before Colorado claimed him off waivers on Nov. 15. His four goals came with the Avalanche. Last season with the Ducks, Wagner appeared in two playoff games against Winnipeg in the first round. He was drafted in the fifth round in 2010 by Anaheim.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.