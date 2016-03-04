Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

RW Jakob Silfverberg scored the only shootout goal to give the Ducks a 3-2 win over the Canadiens on Wednesday. Silfverberg, Anaheim’s second shooter, converted a wrist shot under the crossbar for his fourth shootout goal in six attempts.

RW Jakob Silfverberg is 18 for 29 in career shootout attempts. His 62.1 percent success rate is tops all-time among players with a minimum of 20 attempts

RW Stefan Noesen was recalled from the San Diego Gulls, the team announced Thursday. Noesen, 22, appeared in one NHL game for Anaheim last season and went scoreless.

G John Gibson made 25 saves, then didn’t allow a goal in the shootout as the Ducks beat the Canadiens 3-2 Wednesday.

C Ryan Getzlaf was a late scratch Thursday with a lower-body injury.