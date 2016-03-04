FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 4, 2016 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Jakob Silfverberg scored the only shootout goal to give the Ducks a 3-2 win over the Canadiens on Wednesday. Silfverberg, Anaheim’s second shooter, converted a wrist shot under the crossbar for his fourth shootout goal in six attempts.

RW Jakob Silfverberg is 18 for 29 in career shootout attempts. His 62.1 percent success rate is tops all-time among players with a minimum of 20 attempts

RW Stefan Noesen was recalled from the San Diego Gulls, the team announced Thursday. Noesen, 22, appeared in one NHL game for Anaheim last season and went scoreless.

G John Gibson made 25 saves, then didn’t allow a goal in the shootout as the Ducks beat the Canadiens 3-2 Wednesday.

C Ryan Getzlaf was a late scratch Thursday with a lower-body injury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.