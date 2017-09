G Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Anaheim in a 5-1 win at Arizona on Thursday.

RW Corey Perry has five goals and eight points in his past three games. Perry had a hand in four of the Ducks’ five goals against the Coyotes on Thursday. He assisted on the first two, set a screen on the third and scored the fifth.

LW Jamie McGinn scored his second goal in two games with his new team as Anaheim rolled over the Coyotes 5-1 Thursday.