Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

LW Nick Ritchie scored the first of his NHL career Monday.

C Brandon Pirri practiced for the first time with his new team Sunday. Pirri, acquired from the Florida Panthers on Feb. 28, injured an ankle Feb. 13 against the Nashville Predators.

RW Jakob Silfverberg of the Anaheim Ducks had the first hat trick and the first four-point game of his career Monday night in a 7-1 rout of the New Jersey Devils. Silfverberg now has 12 goals, one less than his career best, which he recorded last season.

G Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots for the Ducks, who broke a three-game losing streak.

D Cam Fowler played in his 400th NHL game.

RW Corey Perry scored his 29th goal Monday.

LW Andrew Cogliano recorded the game’s first goal 32 seconds into the second period. Cogliano scored his eighth goal by tapping the rebound of RW Jakob Silfverberg’s slap shot from the right point past G Keith Kinkaid’s right skate.

C Shawn Horcoff played his first game since Jan. 23 on Monday night. The NHL suspended Horcoff 20 games for using a performance-enhancing drug.