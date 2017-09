D Shea Theodore was recalled by Anaheim from AHL San Diego on Wednesday. Theodore, 20, has appeared in 47 AHL games this season and scored 31 points on eight goals and 23 assists. He scored two goals and collected four assists in 13 games with the Ducks this season. Theodore was selected by Anaheim in the first round (26th overall) of the 2013 draft, and he was named the Western Hockey League’s Defenseman of the Year in 2014-15.