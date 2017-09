D Andy Welinski was signed by the Ducks to a two-year entry-level contract Monday (April 4). Welinski, 22, recorded 19 points (six points, 13 assists) in 40 games with the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference this season. The 6-2, 205-pound fourth-year senior was second team All-NCHC. Selected by Anaheim in the third round of the 2011 NHL draft, the Duluth, Minn., native tallied 77 points (24 goals, 53 assists) in 154 career games for his hometown team.