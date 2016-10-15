Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

F Rickard Rakell was signed to a six-year contract extension Friday through the 2021-22 NHL season. Rakell, 23, has collected 78 points (29 goals, 49 assists) in 165 career NHL games with the Ducks. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound center led the team in game-winning goals with seven and overtime goals with two while setting career highs in goals (20), assists (23), points (43) and games played (71).

F Joseph Cramarossa was assigned to the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League. Cramarossa, 23, appeared in four preseason games with Anaheim, scoring one goal with five penalty minutes.