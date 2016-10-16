Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

D Simon Despres (upper-body injury) was not in the lineup after sitting out the third period Thursday. There is an apparent fear he is having recurring issues from a concussion last season.

LW Emerson Etem, claimed by the Ducks off waivers Thursday, did not play.

G John Gibson, a native of nearby Whitehall, Pa., sat in favor of G Jonathan Bernier, making his Anaheim debut. Gibson gave up four goals in Thursday's loss at Dallas. He allowed six goals in each of his last two games at Pittsburgh.

G Jonathan Bernier made his Anaheim Ducks debut and furthered the case that he's improved greatly since Toronto gave up on him last July.