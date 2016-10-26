Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

G John Gibson replaced injured G Jonathan Bernier after one period, and he saved 24 of the 25 shots he faced in a 2-1 loss at San Jose.

C Ryan Getzlaf, who didn't appear after his 10:05 of ice time through 40 minutes, appeared to hurt his left forearm blocking a shot in the middle period.

RW Corey Perry needs just one point to take over third place on the Ducks' all-time list. Perry and Paul Kariya share third place with 669 points. "Obviously, you know what he did for this organization," Perry told the Orange County Register. "To have my name beside his is a tremendous honor and a tremendous feat for what's gone on in this organization as a whole."

G Jonathan Bernier pulled a muscle in an opening period he finished, stopping 10 of San Jose's 11 shots in 20 minutes. He exited the game between periods.