FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
October 27, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G John Gibson replaced injured G Jonathan Bernier after one period, and he saved 24 of the 25 shots he faced in a 2-1 loss at San Jose.

C Ryan Getzlaf, who didn't appear after his 10:05 of ice time through 40 minutes, appeared to hurt his left forearm blocking a shot in the middle period.

RW Corey Perry needs just one point to take over third place on the Ducks' all-time list. Perry and Paul Kariya share third place with 669 points. "Obviously, you know what he did for this organization," Perry told the Orange County Register. "To have my name beside his is a tremendous honor and a tremendous feat for what's gone on in this organization as a whole."

G Jonathan Bernier pulled a muscle in an opening period he finished, stopping 10 of San Jose's 11 shots in 20 minutes. He exited the game between periods.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.