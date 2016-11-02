FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#FRB
November 3, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 10 months ago

Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Rickard Rakell scored a goal and recorded two assists in his season debut as the Ducks crushed the Kings 4-0. "I was hoping to do that and happy that I did, but the best thing is to get the win," said Rakell, who re-signed with the Ducks on Oct. 14 and returned after rehabbing from offseason abdominal surgery. "I was just trying to find (my) timing and everything throughout the game. I started feeling more comfortable the longer the game went on."

G John Gibson made 30 saves. "Any time you can beat L.A. in their building, it's positive," said Gibson, who gave up four goals in the first period of a 4-0 defeat by the Columbus Blue Jackets in his last outing Friday. "We just knew the last game wasn't our best and we knew we had to respond, and it's nice we can make a little statement and get a good win."

C Joseph Cramarossa scored his first NHL goal and also received a game misconduct penalty after a scrum with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.