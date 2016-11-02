Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

C Rickard Rakell scored a goal and recorded two assists in his season debut as the Ducks crushed the Kings 4-0. "I was hoping to do that and happy that I did, but the best thing is to get the win," said Rakell, who re-signed with the Ducks on Oct. 14 and returned after rehabbing from offseason abdominal surgery. "I was just trying to find (my) timing and everything throughout the game. I started feeling more comfortable the longer the game went on."

G John Gibson made 30 saves. "Any time you can beat L.A. in their building, it's positive," said Gibson, who gave up four goals in the first period of a 4-0 defeat by the Columbus Blue Jackets in his last outing Friday. "We just knew the last game wasn't our best and we knew we had to respond, and it's nice we can make a little statement and get a good win."

C Joseph Cramarossa scored his first NHL goal and also received a game misconduct penalty after a scrum with less than 10 minutes remaining.