G John Gibson finished with just 15 saves Tuesday in a 3-2 loss at Columbus.

RW Jared Boll made his first return to Columbus since his contract was bought out, and he was given a video tribute. He played 518 games for the Blue Jackets. He finished a minus-1 in just 2:37 of game action Wednesday.

D Hampus Lindholm made his season debut Tuesday, and he finished a minus-1 in 18:33 of ice time at Columbus.