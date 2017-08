RW Logan Shaw was acquired by the Ducks from the Panthers in exchange for F Michael Sgarbossa on Wednesday. Shaw, 24, was a third-round pick in 2011. He had five goals and two assists in 53 career NHL games with the Panthers. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound forward has appeared in 147 career American Hockey League games with Springfield, Portland and San Antonio, scoring 29 goals and 24 assists with 55 penalty minutes.