9 months ago
November 23, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 9 months ago

Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Sami Vatanen left the game in the first period with the flu. Vatanen's availability for the Friday game against the Chicago Blackhawks is uncertain, Carlyle said.

D Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and he added a shootout goal as the Ducks fell 3-2 to the Islanders on Tuesday.

C Rickard Rakell tied the score at 9:08 of the third period Tuesday against the Islanders when he received Corey Perry's pass from the right circle and converted a wrist shot from the left circle for his third goal in the past three games. The 23-year-old Swede has seven goals and 11 points in 11 games since signing a six-year contract extension Oct. 14.

G Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves before he was beaten five times in the 14-round shootout as the Ducks lost 3-2 to the Islanders on Tuesday.

C Antoine Vermette set a team record Sunday night by winning 95.2 percent of his faceoffs (20 of 21) against the Los Angeles Kings. Vermette compiled the fourth-best percentage in history (minimum 20 faceoffs) since the NHL began tabulating faceoff statistics in 1997-98.

