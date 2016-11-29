Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

D Shea Theodore was recalled from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League. Theodore, 21, collected one assist and six penalty minutes in eight appearances with Anaheim this season. Since making his NHL debut last season, he totaled three goals, six assists and eight penalty minutes in 27 career NHL games.

C Chris Wagner was recalled from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League. Wagner, 25, scored two goals with six penalty minutes in 19 games with Anaheim this season. He earned six goals, two assists and 36 penalty minutes in 71 career NHL games with Anaheim and Colorado.