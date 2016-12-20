D Cam Fowler drilled a one-timer for his ninth goal of the season on a power play in the third period, snapping a tie and leading the Ducks to a 3-2 victory over the Maple Leafs. He also had an assist.

G John Gibson made some big saves among the 33 shots that he stopped in a 3-2 win at Toronto on Monday.

LW Andrew Cogliano played in his 737th straight game, tied for the fifth-longest streak in NHL history. He finished with an even rating in 14:52 of ice time at Toronto.

G Jonathan Bernier did not start against his former team Monday in Toronto and is expected to play in his hometown against the Canadiens on Tuesday in the fifth game of a six-game trip.

D Kevin Bieksa left the ice under his own power and went to the dressing room after being hit in the face with a deflected puck and falling to the ice at 2:44 of the second period Monday at Toronto. Coach Randy Carlyle said Bieksa had a swollen lip and nothing more and was kept out of the rest of the game as a precaution.