Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

D Brandon Montour, recalled from the AHL's San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, suited up for his first NHL game on Thursday. He finished with an even rating in 17:54 of ice time at Calgary.

D Sami Vatanen (illness) didn't travel to Calgary with the Ducks and missed his second straight game.

LW Jakob Silfverberg's split-second decision led to his third game-winning goal of the season as the Ducks beat the Flames 3-1 on Thursday. Playing in his 300th NHL game, Silfverberg fired a shot into the top corner, past goalie Chad Johnson's blocker, at 5:37 of the third period to put the Ducks up 2-1 over the Flames.

RW Stefan Noesen was assigned to San Diego of the AHL on Thursday.

G John Gibson made 31 saves Thursday in the Ducks' 3-1 win at Calgary.

C Antoine Vermette scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in the Ducks' 3-1 win at Calgary.

C Ryan Kesler chipped in with two assists Thursday in the Ducks' 3-1 win at Calgary.