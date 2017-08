LW Nicolas Kerdiles (concussion) did not play Saturday. He is day-to-day.

D Clayton Stoner is due back in the lineup later this month. He underwent abdominal surgery Dec. 21.

D Korbinian Holzer (personal) was placed on injured reserve while he attends to a family matter.

G Jonathan Bernier made 26 saves for his 13th career shutout as the Ducks beat the Coyotes 3-0 Saturday.