Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

D Josh Manson scored 1:19 into the second period in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings. C Ryan Getzlaf stole the puck from Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb in the left corner, skated toward the left circle and passed to the onrushing Manson, who converted a wrist shot inside the right post for his second goal of the season. "He sees everything on the ice," Manson said of Getzlaf. "I just tried to find a hole, and I knew he'd put it on my tape."

G John Gibson stopped 24 shots for his fifth shutout of the season. It was his second shutout in three games and surpassed his total from last season.

C Ryan Getzlaf did not score but assisted on D Josh Manson's goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over Los Angeles but during Saturday's practice, the Ducks captain argued with assistant coach Trent Yawney about defensive shortcomings. The argument was so intense that practice was briefly stopped. "I thought played 60 minutes of good hockey," said Getzlaf, who has nine goals and 34 assists this season. "It's a matter of finding that consistency where we're doing things properly all the time. Especially at this time of year, we want to be playing our best hockey. That's what we're trying to build towards."