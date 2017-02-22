FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
February 23, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 6 months ago

Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Corey Tropp was reassigned to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Tropp recorded two hits but failed to dent the scoresheet in his Anaheim debut against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. The 27-year-old collected six goals, 21 assists and 133 penalty minutes in 149 career contests with the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets and Ducks. Tropp leads the AHL's Gulls in assists (25) and points (37) in 42 games this season. His 12 goals and five power-play tallies rank second on the team.

