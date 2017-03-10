LW Nick Ritchie did not travel to Chicago after he sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. Coach Randy Carlyle told reporters that Ritchie experienced whiplash and wasn't "feeling right" and said the Ducks wanted to be cautious with the symptoms Ritchie was experiencing.

RW Corey Perry snapped the scoreless tie with 2:16 remaining in the second period on the game's lone goal. It proved to be enough for the Ducks to string together their first two-game winning streak in more than a month despite their early struggles.

G Jonathan Bernier made 43 saves and collected his 100th career NHL win as the Ducks snapped the Blackhawks' seven-game winning streak with a 1-0 victory at United Center. "We weathered the storm in the first period and our goalie sits tall," Corey Perry said. "You have to give him a lot of credit. Sometimes, you need him and tonight, we needed him."