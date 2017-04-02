Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

D Sami Vatanen left Saturday's game in the second period and did not return.

G John Gibson made 34 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss in Edmonton. It was his first game since March 10.

C Ryan Getzlaf scored in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss in Edmonton, but was the culprit on the Oilers' winning goal. Getzlaf fell down and coughed up the puck, giving Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl a two-on-one break with Draisaitl converting McDavid's pass. "It's not a good feeling, that's for sure," Getzlaf said. "It's my responsibility to take care of that puck. I turned a little bit too sharp, I caught my foot, so those things happen and I've got to live with it and go on tomorrow." Said McDavid: "Kind of lucky that he fell. I just tried to pounce on the puck and get a good first step."