D Josh Mahura signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Mahura, 19, recorded 53 points (17 goals, 36 assists) and 57 penalty minutes in 73 games this season with Regina and Red Deer of the Western Hockey League. He set career highs in goals, assists, points and games. The 6-foot, 189-pound Mahura helped Regina to its first 50-win season as the club reached the WHL championship series against Seattle. He tallied eight goals and 13 assists in 23 playoff games.