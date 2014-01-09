Preview: Ducks at Predators

Having a 10-game winning streak snapped was a minor blip for the rampaging Anaheim Ducks, who promptly rebounded with four straight victories and will go for their 15th win in 16 games when they visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. The torrid stretch has powered the Ducks past Chicago for the league’s best record and opened a nine-point gap over San Jose in the Pacific Division. Anaheim is coming off a 5-2 rout of Boston and has poured in 20 goals during its current four-game run.

The Predators had dominated the series with the Ducks, winning six straight until Anaheim swept all three meetings last season. Nashville opened a five-game homestand with a 3-2 victory over San Jose on Tuesday night to climb back to the NHL version of .500, but slowing down a confident Ducks squad will be a test. “Even when we play the better teams in the league, we’re able to stand up and win games,” Anaheim forward Mathieu Perreault said. “It feels like we find ways to win games no matter what.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (32-8-5): The offensive fireworks notwithstanding, Anaheim continues to get stellar goaltendering from Jonas Hiller, who has won a club-record 12 consecutive starts and allowed two goals or fewer 10 times. “It’s incredible goaltending when you think of the consistency,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said of Hiller. “Usually you can play a lot of good games in a row and you have a clunker, and he hasn’t had a clunker. So it’s a real testament to him.” Hiller has not tasted defeat since Dec. 3 and his last regulation loss came on Nov. 26. at Dallas.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (19-19-6): Nashville captain Shea Weber picked up a pair of assists in Tuesday’s game to give him a team-high 29 points. Weber has a goal and six assists during a four-game point streak and tied a career high with assists in four straight games, part of a stretch that has seen him amass 16 points in his last 13 contests. Weber has two points in three of the last four games, giving him multiple points for the 60th time in his career to tie Kimmo Timonen for the most by a defenseman in franchise history.

OVERTIME

1. Hiller has been tormented by the Predators, posting a 3-8-0 record and 2.79 goals-against average against them.

2. Nashville had scored a power-play goal in seven straight home games before failing on its only opportunity against the Sharks.

3. Anaheim was 2-for-35 with the man advantage before converting on all three power-play chances against Boston.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Predators 2