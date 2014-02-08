Preview: Ducks at Predators

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to put a disastrous homestand behind them when they visit the Nashville Predators on Saturday in the final game before the Olympic break for both teams. After beginning the season with a 22-game point streak at home (20-0-2), Anaheim has gone 2-5-0 in its last seven contests at Honda Center. Four of those losses - in which the Ducks scored a total of four goals - came on their recently completed five-game homestand.

Nashville enters with a four-game point streak (2-0-2) despite having dropped a 4-2 overtime decision at Minnesota on Thursday. Craig Smith scored his second goal of the game in the second period to forge a tie before Nino Niederreiter tallied at 2:16 of the extra session. Anaheim claimed a 4-3 victory at Nashville on Jan. 9 as captain Ryan Getzlaf recorded two goals and an assist.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (40-14-5): Anaheim could be getting a pair of injured players back soon. Nick Bonino (upper body) and defenseman Mark Fistric (lower body) participated in practice in regular jerseys Thursday instead of the non-contact sweaters they wore the day before. “It’s progressing nicely,” Fistric said of his injury. “Being on the IR prevents me from playing on Saturday, but going into the Olympic break, I know I have a lot of time to heal and come back fresh.”

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (25-23-10): General manager David Poile underwent a pair of successful surgical procedures in the nose and eye areas while also receiving stitches for a facial laceration after being hit by a puck during the team’s morning skate on Thursday. The injuries, which still have Poile hospitalized, will delay his trip to Sochi, Russia for the Winter Olympics, as he also is GM of Team USA. Predators television broadcaster Pete Weber also is spending time in the hospital after suffering a mild heart attack that required a successful procedure on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks G Jonas Hiller has allowed only three goals in his last two games but has received zero in support.

2. Nashville assigned C Taylor Beck to Milwaukee of the American Hockey league on Friday after the 22-year-old went seven games without a point.

3. Anaheim RW Corey Perry leads the NHL with nine game-winning goals and Getzlaf is tied for second with seven.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Predators 1