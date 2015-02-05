Preview: Ducks at Predators

Two-time Vezina Trophy finalist Pekka Rinne returns from a three-week absence as the Nashville Predators look to extend their franchise-record nine-game home winning streak when they face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. “I feel really good,” said Rinne, who still leads the NHL in wins (29) despite missing eight games with a knee injury. “I feel 100 percent and feel ready to go. It’s never a good time to be injured, but I‘m feeling good.”

Central Division-leading Nashville rallied for a 4-3 victory over woe-begotten Toronto on Tuesday, winning its second straight contest and maintaining its slim two-point lead over surging St. Louis. The Predators have earned 72 points to match Pacific-leading Anaheim, which posted its seventh triumph in nine games Tuesday as Ryan Kesler collected a goal and an assist in a 5-4 victory over Carolina. Kesler also came up large in the first meeting with Nashville, scoring the decisive goal in the shootout en route to a 4-3 win on Jan. 4.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (33-12-6): Frederik Andersen has won eight of his last nine starts to reside one victory behind Rinne and eight shy of Jean-Sebastien Giguere’s franchise record of 36, which was set during the 2006-07 season. The 25-year-old Dane has won both of his career decisions versus Nashville, including a 27-save performance in the last meeting. Corey Perry scored twice against the Hurricanes and also has notched two assists in his last two contests.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (33-11-6): Carter Hutton posted a 4-1-2 record and .902 save percentage in Rinne’s absence, highlighted by a whirling save with his stick on Daniel Winnik’s deflection on Tuesday. “(The puck) was just kind of spinning, but I had my eye on it and I was able to catch it on my stick,” Hutton told The Tennessean. “It’s one of those where you get lucky sometimes. You battle on every puck and sometimes it goes your way.” With Rinne ready to return to the lineup, Nashville assigned fellow goaltender Marek Mazanec to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville D Seth Jones scored a short-handed goal versus the Maple Leafs and also tallied in the first meeting with Anaheim.

2. The Ducks have won six of their last seven matchups with the Predators.

3. Nashville C Mike Ribeiro notched three assists against Anaheim last month and resides one point shy of 700 for his career.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Predators 2