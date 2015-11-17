Preview: Ducks at Predators

The Nashville Predators exploded for seven goals twice in the last three games and hope to continue their onslaught Tuesday when they host the Anaheim Ducks — who are in the process of finding their way in the offensive end — in the season-series finale. Nashville dominated Winnipeg 7-0 on Saturday, improving to 2-1-1 on its five-game homestand, and a tweak to the top two lines by coach Peter Laviolette seemed to spark the Predators.

Laviolette swapped Filip Forsberg and Colin Wilson as Forsberg skated with Mike Ribeiro and Craig Smith while Wilson joined James Neal and Mike Fisher. “Usually when you make changes like that, it gives you some energy to play with different players,” Ribeiro told reporters after scoring his second goal of the season and first since Oct. 22. “It was good to have a little change in the lines and when that happens, you get a little more jump into the game.” Anaheim improved to 2-5-1 on the road and matched a season high in goals with a 4-1 victory over Carolina on Monday after scoring six in their previous seven games away from home. Carl Hagelin, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the New York Rangers and brings much-needed speed to the Ducks’ offense, registered a goal and two assists Monday after entering the contest with a goal and an assist in his first 17 games with Anaheim.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket, FSN San Diego (Anaheim), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (6-8-4): Captain Ryan Getzlaf was probably wondering if he would ever score again before clinching Monday’s victory with an empty-netter — is first goal of the season. “When you’re pressing and taking shots that aren’t there, you start forcing things a little bit,” Getzlaf told reporters. “It was great to get out there and get the empty-netter.” Anaheim, which is tied for last in the NHL in goals (32) with Philadelphia, defeated Nashville 4-2 on Nov. 1.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (10-3-3): Neal (goal, three assists) and Forsberg (three assists) are riding three-game point streaks, while Nashville is 4-0-0 when Smith scores. The Predators also get plenty of pop from their blue line as captain Shea Weber (five) and Roman Josi (four) are among the league leaders in goals among defensemen, while Seth Jones shares the team lead in assists (nine) with Forsberg. Pekka Rinne (9-2-3, 2.11 goals against average, .918 save percentage) is expected to make his sixth straight start in goal and is 11-5-4, 2.30, .917 versus Anaheim after a 5-1 victory Oct. 22.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville is 9-1-1 when scoring first.

2. Anaheim leads the NHL in penalty killing (57-for-63) after extinguishing all three opportunities Monday.

3. Predators C Paul Gaustad (lower-body injury) missed the last three games and remains day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Ducks 2