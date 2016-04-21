Preview: Ducks at Predators

Home-ice advantage has been anything but that for the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators, with the away team prevailing in each of the first three contests. The Ducks, fresh off what could have been a postseason-saving 3-0 victory on Tuesday, look to continue the trend of road dominance when they visit the Predators in Thursday night’s Game 4.

After suffering a pair of 3-2 losses at home, Anaheim returned to the formula that netted the team the Jennings Trophy for the fewest goals allowed in Tuesday’s triumph. “When we play defense first, the other things tend to work themselves out,” said Ducks forward Chris Stewart, who scored one of the goals. “If we’ve got to win 1-0, 2-0, that’s fine. We’ve been doing that the majority of the year, and that’s when we’re at our best.” The Predators haven’t suffered back-to-back regulation losses at home since Feb. 2-4 and closed the regular season with a 9-1-4 run at Bridgestone Arena. “It’s a really good hockey team there and we’re still leading 2-1,” Nashville netminder Pekka Rinne said. “Now it’s a series.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET NHL Network, TVAS 3, FX Canada, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE DUCKS: While no one was pointing a finger at goaltender John Gibson for the two losses in Anaheim, coach Bruce Boudreau opted to start Frederik Andersen in Game 3 and was rewarded with a 27-shutout performance that earned the third-year netminder the nod for Game 4. Boudreau made a more subtle change in his lineup by replacing Chris Wagner with veteran forward Shawn Horcoff, who set up the game’s opening goal by Jamie McGinn. “With Horcoff, here’s a guy that went to Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final,“ Boudreau told reporters. ”My thought with him is experience, especially when you’re in a sort of a desperation situation, (that) would be really come forward.”

ABOUT THE PREDATORS: Nashville must deal with the potential absence of forward Craig Smith, who was third on the team with 21 goals and topped the club with six game-winning tallies. Smith suffered a lower-body injury in the opening moments of Game 3 and is listed as day-to-day after missing Wednesday’s practice session. “Obviously he’s been a great player for us and gives us some depth, so it’s time for other guys to step up — if it’s going to be extended — and fill his role,” Predators captain Shea Weber told reporters following the contest. Colin Wilson, who scored six times during the regular season but has six goals in his last nine postseason games, will likely take Smith’s spot.

OVERTIME

1. The Predators are 1-for-13 on the power play against Anaheim’s top-ranked penalty kill.

2. Andersen, who improved to 15-7 in the postseason, has posted two straight shutouts after blanking Washington in the regular-season finale.

3. Smith scored one goal and set up another in Game 2 and is plus-3 for the series.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Predators 2 (OT)