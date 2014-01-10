Ducks 4, Predators 3: Captain Ryan Getzlaf recorded two goals and an assist as visiting Anaheim erased a two-goal deficit to improve to 15-1-0 in its last 16 games.

Teemu Selanne scored the game-winning goal with 68 seconds left in the second period and Corey Perry tallied in his third straight game to lift the Ducks to their fifth consecutive victory. Matt Beleskey collected a pair of assists and Frederik Andersen allowed two goals in the first 2 1/2 minutes before finishing with 23 saves for his fourth win in five starts.

Paul Gaustad and Craig Smith scored 30 seconds apart early in the first period and Rich Clune added a goal for Nashville, which suffered its fourth straight loss at the hands of Anaheim. Smith also notched an assist and rookie Marek Mazanec turned aside 24 shots in absorbing his first regulation defeat in six starts (3-1-2).

Getzlaf ignited the comeback from the 2-0 deficit, burying a pass from Beleskey from the bottom of the left faceoff circle 55 seconds into the middle period. Belesky set up Getzlaf again with a drop pass from the top of the left circle at 4:36, but Clune redirected a turnaround shot by Smith 55 seconds later to put the Predators back ahead.

That lead lasted only 56 seconds as Perry was sprung down the right side by Getzlaf and beat Mazanec from the right circle for his 25th of the season. Selanne capped the four-goal outburst in the period, converting a rebound during a power play to give the Ducks at least four goals in five straight games for the first time in franchise history.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gaustad connected from the doorstep at 1:52 of the opening period for his 200th career point and Smith finished off a 2-on-1 rush 30 seconds later. ... Selanne’s goal was the 680th of his career, putting him 10 behind Mario Lemieux for 10th place on the all-time list. ... Nashville C Filip Forsberg rejoined the team after winning MVP honors while playing for Finland in the World Junior Championships. Forsberg was not in the lineup as his flight from Sweden arrived late. ... Ducks LW Dustin Penner (elbow) missed his second straight game while Predators RW Patric Hornqvist sat out with a lower-body injury sustained in Tuesday’s contest.