Ducks open big lead, claim 5-2 win over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- At first glance, the script seemed to demand a Nashville Predators win Thursday night.

Goaltender Pekka Rinne returned from an eight-game absence because of a sprained knee, and the Anaheim Ducks scratched their leading scorer just before faceoff.

But Anaheim didn’t need center and captain Ryan Getzlaf to prove why it now owns the NHL’s best record.

Jumping out to a 4-0 lead before the second period was five minutes old, the Ducks won a showdown of teams pacing the NHL in points, dumping Nashville 5-2 at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

Right winger Jakob Silfverberg scored two goals for the Ducks (34-12-6), who own the NHL’s best record and have won eight of their last 10 games. Goalie Frederik Andersen stopped 44 shots, 22 in the third period, to tie Rinne for the NHL lead in wins with 29.

“It’s pretty nice to win against a good team,” Andersen said. “I don’t know if we played the way we wanted to in the first (period), but we’ll take a couple of those lucky bounces like we got.”

Luck didn’t appear to be on Anaheim’s side when coach Bruce Boudreau had to sit Getzlaf, the team’s leading scorer with 52 points in 50 games, with a lower-body injury that was aggravated in warm-ups.

The last-minute decision literally left Boudreau scrambling to fill his lineup card and piece together new lines.

“We changed all the lines up and went from there,” he said.

Silfverberg turned momentum at 3:08 of the first period with a short-handed goal, fueled by Rinne’s giveaway near the goal mouth when defenseman Shea Weber appeared to impede him from clearing the puck at the net’s front. Silfverberg pounced on the puck and roofed the rebound of his first shot.

Boudreau said he noticed during warm-ups that Rinne (29-7-2), who hadn’t played since a 5-1 win over Vancouver on Jan. 13, was having trouble stopping the puck in certain areas.

“I don’t think Pekka wanted to freeze the puck for a faceoff in his zone on a power play,” Silfverberg said. “I managed to poke-check the puck away and put it in.”

Defenseman Sami Vatanen made it 2-0 at 13:04 of the first when his wrister from the right point deflected off Predators left winger Gabriel Bourque and past Rinne. It was Vatanen’s 11th goal of the season.

Left winger Matt Beleskey upped the lead to 3-0 at 3:51 of the second period with his 20th goal of the season, potting a wrister from the slot one second after Nashville killed off 4:54 of power play time. Silfverberg added his second goal at 4:34 by tipping a point shot from defenseman Cam Fowler.

From that point, the Ducks rode Andersen, particularly in the third period as the Predators (33-12-6) tied a franchise record with 24 shots.

Center Colin Wilson scored his career-high 17th goal at 4:00 and left winger James Neal bagged his 17th on a power play at 15:53, but Andersen denied Nashville on a spate of good chances.

“That’s the way things are going to go on the road sometimes,” Andersen said of the heavy workload.

The Predators played most of the last four minutes with an empty net, generating major pressure, but right winger Corey Perry foiled the strategy with his 22nd goal of the season at 18:41.

Rinne notched 21 saves for Nashville, which fell into a first-place tie in the Central Division with St. Louis, a 3-0 winner at Buffalo.

“There were a lot of tough bounces for him that happened right away,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said of Rinne. “There were two redirect goals, but he did a lot of terrific things out there, too.”

NOTES: Anaheim is the NHL leader in overtime/shootout games with 18, posting a 12-2-4 record. The dozen wins topped the league. ... Nashville G Marek Mazanec was reassigned to Milwaukee of the AHL on Wednesday to make room for G Pekka Rinne, who came off injured reserve. ... Ducks C Andrew Cogliano played in his 592nd consecutive game, the third-longest streak ever to start a player’s career. ... Predators D Ryan Ellis (lower-body injury) still isn’t skating at practice after being injured Jan. 8. The team hopes he can return to the lineup next week.