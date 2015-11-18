Predators’ G Rinne shines in win over Ducks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- For much of Tuesday night’s game, the Anaheim Ducks drove play, trying 78 shots to the Nashville Predators’ 34 and getting nearly twice as many shots on net.

But goalie Pekka Rinne simply stole two points by making 38 saves, including 19 in a frenetic second period, as Nashville eked out a 3-2 win at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

Rinne made two separate saves on the same breakaway by left winger Carl Hagelin about nine minutes into the period, then came up with 10 more third period stops, including a pad save on a Grade A chance from the left side of the net by right winger Corey Perry in the last 20 seconds.

“That was a big sequence,” Rinne said of his saves on Hagelin. “They had a couple of breakaways there. I saw (the rebound) and I just powered it out of the way. At that point, it’s just desperation. They’re a dangerous team and they’ve been playing pretty well as of late, but that’s a huge two points.”

Anaheim (6-9-4) looked nothing like a team playing the back end of a back-to-back, pouring shot after shot toward the net as the game progressed and hemming Nashville in its end for long stretches during the last two periods.

In fact, the Predators (11-3-3) blocked more shots (23) than they took (21).

“They ratcheted up their speed as the game went on and we didn’t match it,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “Usually, the faster team looks like the better team. I like that we were sacrificing our bodies to block shots, but it also tells me we spent too much time in the defensive zone.”

In finishing up a five-game homestand at 3-1-1, the Predators chased Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen after just 10 shots and three goals. Andersen (3-6-4) allowed two goals he’d probably like to have back -- a wrister from behind the blue line by left winger James Neal at 13:14 of the first period to snap a 1-1 tie and a deflection by right winger Miikka Salomaki at 6:13 of the second period.

Coach Bruce Boudreau pulled Andersen at that point for backup Anton Khudobin, who saved all 11 shots he faced.

“I didn’t like his body language after that goal,” Boudreau said of Andersen. “He wasn’t particularly sharp tonight. I thought we still had a chance to win the game at that point.”

Anaheim drew within a marker when former Nashville center Mike Santorelli poked home a rebound at 5:33 of the third period, but despite constant pressure and the insertion of a sixth attacker for the last two minutes, the Ducks couldn’t pot the equalizer.

Boudreau said his team might have played its most aggressive offensive game of the season.

“But Pekka Rinne is an All-Star goalie and he played like an All-Star goalie tonight,” Boudreau said.

Neither team could generate much offense despite a bevy of power plays. The Predators went 1-for-6 - defenseman Shea Weber bombed a slapper past Andersen to initiate scoring at 9:33 of the first period - and Anaheim went 0-for-5.

“Pekka was our best penalty killer tonight,” Laviolette said.

Center Richard Rakell accounted for the Ducks’ first goal on a beautiful wraparound from right to left at 10:47 of the first period. Defenseman Cam Fowler, who tried 11 shots and was on the ice for both Anaheim markers, sent him in down the right side and Rakell walked around a defenseman before beating Rinne.

But beating Rinne became just about impossible as the night progressed, enabling Nashville to head for a five-game road trip with two unlikely points.

“That’s not the way we want to play,” Predators defenseman Seth Jones said. “We spent too much time in our defensive zone, but Pekka came up big for us.”

NOTES: Anaheim LW Andrew Cogliano skated in his 641st straight game Tuesday night and has never missed a game in his career. His streak is the seventh longest in NHL history. ... Nashville C Paul Gaustad (lower-body injury) skated Tuesday morning but didn’t dress for the game, sitting out his fourth straight game. ... Ducks scratches included D Josh Manson (flu) and C Michael Sgarbossa. ... The Predators scratched Ds Anthony Bitetto and Victor Bartley.