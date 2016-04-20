Change in goal sparks Ducks to win in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Frederik Andersen went down, but not out.

So, too, did the Anaheim Ducks.

With Andersen stopping all 27 shots he faced for his second career postseason shutout, Anaheim cut its Western Conference quarterfinal deficit against the Nashville Predators to 2-1 with a 3-0 win Tuesday night at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

Their season hanging by a few threads after consecutive 3-2 defeats to Nashville in the series’ first two games at home, the Ducks switched goalies. Out went John Gibson, who played decently in defeat, in came Andersen and into the win column went Anaheim.

Andersen even survived the worst nightmare of any goalie, saving a one-timer from Shea Weber off the top of his helmet just before the midway mark of the second period. After taking a moment to clear his head, Andersen didn’t miss a beat -- or a shot.

“I was really lucky,” he said. “It hit the top of my head instead of hitting it square.”

Andersen made all but four of his saves in the last two periods, although Anaheim’s defense kept him from facing a spate of Grade A chances. The Ducks were perfect in five penalty kills, allowing only seven shots in 10 minutes of 4-on-5 hockey and eliciting scattered boos from a crowd of 17,204 that came locked and loaded to celebrate what it thought would be a 3-0 series lead at night’s end.

Instead, Anaheim delivered a 2 1/2-hour reminder on why it stormed up the Pacific Division standings after Christmas to win it on the season’s final night in Washington, where Andersen delivered a 24-save shutout.

“We have a resilient group,” said Ducks right winger Chris Stewart. “We never doubted our ability. We stressed defense first and when you do that, things tend to work themselves out.”

Stewart mixed in some offense too, as he combined with fourth-line mates Shawn Horcoff and Jamie McGinn for the game’s first goal and then finished the scoring with a rebound tally. Although the Ducks managed only 21 shots on net, they generated more quality chances and took advantage of ill-timed defensive breakdowns.

“We got a couple of breaks and put them in the net,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “That’s playoff hockey.”

Stewart intercepted a poor clearing pass by Anthony Bitetto at the blue line and left the puck for Horcoff, who fed McGinn at the right post for his first playoff goal at 10:05, enabling the Ducks to play from an early lead for the second straight game.

Unlike Sunday night, when Anaheim’s early lead faded to black amid undisciplined play and clinical finishing by the Predators, the Ducks never wavered. They played add-on in the second period’s last 10 minutes on a perfect deflection and a solid individual effort.

After whiffing on an open net shortly after a Nashville power play ended, Rakell made it 2-0 at 11:33 when he expertly redirected Sami Vatanen’s wrister for his first playoff marker.

“He made a perfect pass,” Rakell said of Vatanen. “I just had to put my stick on it.”

Stewart concluded the scoring phase of the contest when he collected his rebound and backhanded it past Pekka Rinne at 17:06, his first playoff goal since May 3, 2012, when he played for St. Louis.

The Predators owned a 13-3 advantage in shots on net in the third period, but spent half of the first 8 1/2 minutes on the power play and couldn’t create enough zone time or crisp passing sequences to threaten the Ducks.

Nashville played with just 11 forwards for almost the entire game after Craig Smith sustained a lower-body injury on his second shift, but coach Peter Laviolette said it wasn’t an excuse for his team’s performance.

“We were juggling lines, but we didn’t play well,” Laviolette said. “They had the jump on us in 5-on-5 as well as special teams. One generally reflects the other.”

And because it did, Anaheim provided the necessary response to avoid a potentially dire situation.

“It was a business-like mindset,” Andersen said. “We got back into the series.”

NOTES: C Shawn Horcoff drew into Anaheim’s lineup for the first time in the series, coach Bruce Boudreau citing his playoff experience as a factor. ... Nashville D Shea Weber played in his 48th postseason game, surpassing David Legwand for the franchise record. ... Ducks scratches were Cs Chris Wagner and Mike Santorelli, Ds Clayton Stoner, Josh Manson and Korbinian Holzer, and C Brandon Pirri. ... The Predators scratched D Petter Granberg, C Colton Sissons, RW Gabriel Bourque, and LWs Eric Nystrom and Austin Watson.